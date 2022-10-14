This ATM in Bengaluru that pops out idlis is Internet's favourite today. Watch

A video of a vending machine that pops out idlis in Bengaluru is making rounds on social media, amusing the Internet to no end. Called the ‘idli ATM’, it works by scanning a QR code and is run by a start-up - Freshot Foodbots. Idli lovers can now get their favourite breakfast at any time of the day as the machine operates 24/7. A viral video had over 1,100 retweets and 6,050 likes at the time this article was being written. It was posted on Twitter by a user - B Padmanaban.

“Idli ATM in Bangalore,” he wrote as the caption of the video.

The Internet immediately fell in love with the idea, with many pouring in with comments and jokes. “Machine and app testers after testing 100 idlis,” a user wrote, with an image to match the sentiment. Take a look at the viral video and replies here:

“A solution looking for the problem,” another posted, adding, “And then there should be a similar machine for each and every recipe like Dosa, Shahi paneer, dhokla etc." One more chipped in with, “AI robots to be powered by Idli Vada and Samosas soon.”

Darshan Babu P, a netizen, joked that the machine has been built to avoid repeated requests by customers for refills on their chutney and sambar. "Is this to avoid..anna ennu swalpa chutney haki…anna dippu," he tweeted.

“I'm worried on how to ask again for chutney,” another echoed the sentiment.

The vending machine is designed to dispense more than 70 idlis with chutney and other sides in just over 10 minutes, a report said.

The video shows the entire process. You have to first scan the QR (quick response) code available near the machine and order your favourite food. Make the payment online after which a code will be sent to your phone, which has to be scanned at the machine. Your fresh and hygienic food will come to you in less than a minute's time, with no human interaction.