Three men killed in horrific SUV crash on NICE road in Bengaluru. Video: Report

A deadly collision on the NICE Road in southwestern Bengaluru on Monday afternoon resulted in the deaths of three men, according to local police. The accident occurred around 3:30 pm near the Channasandra bridge, the Deccan Herald reported. The accident appears to have been caused by speeding, as the Scorpio’s speedometer was found stuck at 164 kmph, a highly placed traffic police official said.(X)

Videos of the horrific accident were shared on social media. View at your discretion:

The Kengeri traffic police reported that the men were traveling at 160 kmph in a Mahindra Scorpio when the crash happened. The Scorpio’s tyres reportedly hit the median, causing the vehicle to lose control, cross over to the opposite lane, and collide head-on with a Mahindra XUV700, a Kengeri traffic police officer told the publication.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the Scorpio was completely mangled, while the XUV700 also sustained significant damage. The deceased were identified as Nanjegowda (45), a private transport business owner, Vinod (36), the car’s driver and a gram panchayat member from Kanakapura, and Kumar H V (41), a member of a dairy co-operative.

All three men were residents of Shivanahalli and Hanumanhalli villages in Kanakapura taluk, the report stated. In the other vehicle, the two occupants survived with minor injuries and are currently being treated at a private hospital in the city.

The Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic, M N Anucheth, visited the scene and stated that the accident appears to have been caused by speeding, as the Scorpio’s speedometer was found stuck at 164 kmph. The airbags in the Scorpio did not deploy, which contributed to the fatalities, whereas the XUV700’s airbags functioned properly, saving the lives of its occupants, he said, as quoted by the publication.