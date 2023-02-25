Three of family among 4 killed in road accident in Belagavi: cops

Three members of a family on their way to drop off a 22-year-old man selected as an Agniveer in the Indian Army were killed after their car rammed into a truck on Thursday night in Belagavi district, police said, adding that a pedestrian walking on the highway was also killed, and four others were injured.

(Agencies/Representative use)

Police said the incident occurred when the family was travelling to the Hubballi railway station to drop off Manjunath Muddoji, who was supposed to leave for Hyderabad for army training.

“Four people, including Manjunath’s father, were killed and four others injured after their car lost control and rammed into a truck near Tegur village in Belagavi,” police said.

Police have identified the victims as Manjunath’s father, Mahantesh Muddoji, 40, and Nagappa Irappa Muddoji, 29, both from Avaradi, Basavaraj Shivaputrappa Naragund, 35, and Shrikumar Naragund, 5, both from Nichaniki in Dharwad and the pedestrian as Irranna Gurusidappa Ramangoudar, 35, from Hebballi in Dharwad.

After hitting the truck, the car dashed to pedestrian Irranna who was walking on the pedestrian path of the highway, police said.

Police said injured Manjunath and Prakashgouda Shankargouda Patil were admitted to the government district hospital at Dharwad, and two others, Shivakumar Basavaraj Naragund and Madiwalappa Raju Alnavar, at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

Garag police Inspector Sangamesh Shivayogi said that the condition of 7-year-old Shivakumar Naragund and 22-year-old Madiwalappa Alnavar is critical, while Manjunath, who suffered injuries to his spinal cord, has been shifted to SDM hospital in Dharwad.

“My family and relatives were very happy as I was the first among them all selected as ‘Agniveer.’ They were all happily coming to drop me off. I won’t be able to forgive myself as for my sake, my father and relatives died,” Manjunath said.

