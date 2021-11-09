Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra? Fresh guidelines you should know
bengaluru news

Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra? Fresh guidelines you should know

The newly issued rules are applicable only to people arriving in Karnataka from its neighbouring state, for a stay of two days or less.
A family at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (AP/Image used only for representative purpose)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines for people arriving in the state from the neighbouring Maharashtra, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The latest norms, however, are only for those who intend to stay in Karnataka for a very short duration: two days or less.

Also Read | Karnataka issues Covid-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

“Special surveillance measures for arrivals from Mumbai and Maharashtra,” the Karnataka health department tweeted on Monday, listing all the guidelines to be followed by those arriving from the western state, if applicable to them.

 

RELATED STORIES

Here’s all you need to know:

(1.) Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed entry into Karnataka, which means that they should not have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing etc. Also, before boarding the mode of transport, they will have to give a self-declaration of being asymptomatic.

Also Read | India logs 10,126 fresh Covid-19 infections and 332 deaths; daily cases lowest in nearly 9 months

(2.) On arrival, they will still undergo mandatory thermal screening for fever. They will also be asked to produce a valid return ticket as proof of short stay.

(3.) Passengers are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate to show that they have received both doses (fully vaccinated) of a Covid-19 jab.

(4.) Visitors will wear face masks and follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Karnataka.

(5.) Those complying with the aforementioned guidelines are likely to be exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR test report.

(6.) The order applies to arrivals by all modes of transport including rail, road and air.

(7.) The fresh set of rules have been issued due to the ‘slightly higher’ daily Covid-19 caseload and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka, the order said, though it also noted that the situation has ‘vastly improved’ in both the states.

(8.) On Monday, Karnataka logged 283 fresh infections and six deaths, taking the cumulative case count to 2,990,235, including 38,118 related deaths. Maharashtra, meanwhile, saw 751 new cases and 15 deaths. Its overall caseload is at 6,618,347, including a toll of 140,403.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka maharashtra covid-19
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP