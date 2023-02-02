'Trouble-engine govt' for the rich, against poor: Siddaramaiah on Union Budget

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Union Budget represented 'Ameer Ke Saath, Garib Ka Vinash' (Standing with the rich, destroying the poor) as the Centre continues its "anti-people" policies. The Congress stalwart said there was no relief provided for the farmers and unemployed people who were battered by coronavirus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Won't join BJP-RSS even if they make me PM: Siddaramaiah

"The budget for 2023-24 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a continuation of the 'Trouble-Engine' government's policy of 'Ameer Ke Saath, Garib Ka Vinash', which it had been following for the past eight years," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

The 'trouble engine' jibe was directed at the BJP, which often calls boasts of the 'double-engine' government in reference to the same party's government at the Centre as well as the state, which can potentially speed up development works.

READ | Siddaramaiah will contest from Kolar: Son

The agriculture sector which contributes 54 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been completely ignored, Siddaramaiah said. He charged that there is a reduction of ₹8,468.21 crore in this year’s budgetary allocation for the agriculture sector compared to last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The government had promised to double the income of farmers, which it did not do but it could have waived off the farmers' loans, which too did not happen," the Congress leader said.