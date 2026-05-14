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Two arrested in K'taka for assaulting minors, uploading CSAM content

Two arrested in K'taka for assaulting minors, uploading CSAM content

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Two men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, recording the acts on mobile phones and uploading the videos online as child sexual abuse material, police said on Thursday.

Two arrested in K'taka for assaulting minors, uploading CSAM content

The accused have been identified as Kiran Kumar , hailing from Chitradurga district, and Aditya M K , hailing from Shivamogga district, they said.

A probe was initiated after information was received from the NCRP portal regarding a suspected instance of creation of Child Sexual Abuse Material for online dissemination, police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Kaggalipura Police Station under relevant sections of the IT Act on May 10, they added.

Investigation revealed that two minor girl victims were exploited and videos were created and uploaded to the internet. The child victims have subsequently recorded their statements as per procedure and further necessary legal steps have been taken, Pronab Mohanty Director General of Police, Cyber Command, said in a statement.

"The present case is one of the very few instances where content creators and uploaders have been apprehended," Mohanty added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bengaluru sexual assault
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