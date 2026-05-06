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Two held for assaulting policemen over drinking in public

Two held for assaulting policemen over drinking in public

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Two police personnel on patrolling duty were allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of four youths after being asked not to consume alcohol in a public place, police said on Wednesday.

Two held for assaulting policemen over drinking in public

Two of the accused an engineering student and a software engineer, both in their 20s have been arrested in the case, they said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects, who have been identified, police added.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, when the two personnel, attached to Amrutahalli police station, were patrolling on a two-wheeler near Akashavani Layout, they said.

According to police, while patrolling around 3 am, they noticed four youths who had stopped their car on the road and were consuming alcohol. When they were told to leave, as drinking alcohol in a public place is not permitted, one among them suddenly started abusing them.

When the policemen attempted to take out their lathi from the vehicle, the youths allegedly caught hold of them from behind, grabbed and dragged them, and tore one of their uniforms, the FIR stated.

 
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