Bengaluru, Two men were arrested for allegedly befriending women by falsely claiming links to influential people and promising to resolve their problems before stealing their gold ornaments, police said on Friday.

Two held for befriending women, stealing gold in Bengaluru

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The accused were identified as Santhosh S L and Punit Kumar , they said.

Police recovered 130 grams of gold ornaments and a gold ingot, along with a mobile phone, collectively valued at ₹19 lakh, they said.

The matter came to light after a resident of Gollarahatti lodged a complaint at Yeshwanthpur Police Station on July 12.

According to the complaint, a man approached the woman on July 11 and befriended her, claiming to be acquainted with a Zilla Panchayat president and a well-known film producer.

He allegedly assured her that he would resolve an issue concerning her land and called her to a lodge near Yeshwanthpur Railway Station for a discussion.

The woman had removed her gold mangalya chain and kept it in her handbag. During the discussion, the accused allegedly stole the chain and fled, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police gathered information from various sources and, based on credible information, arrested the two accused near the KSRTC Bus Station in Majestic on August 9, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police gathered information from various sources and, based on credible information, arrested the two accused near the KSRTC Bus Station in Majestic on August 9, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the gold chain and admitted to their involvement in other similar thefts, he said.

They allegedly told police that the stolen gold ornaments had been kept at a jewellery shop in Davanagere and at a lodge in Sumanahalli, where they had been staying.

Based on the information provided by them, police recovered a gold ingot from the jewellery shop and a gold chain from the lodge between August 10 and 14, he added.

Police said they linked the accused to three cases, including one each registered at Yeshwanthpur, Kengeri and Kamakshipalya police stations.

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The accused were produced before a court on August 17 and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.