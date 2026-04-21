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US firm The Standard opens GCC in Bengaluru

US firm The Standard opens GCC in Bengaluru

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, US-based firm The Standard, a leading provider of insurance, retirement, and investment products, on Tuesday opened a GCC at Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru.

US firm The Standard opens GCC in Bengaluru

The facility, inaugurated by IT Minister Priyank Kharge, marks the next phase of The Standard's growth in India, following the launch of its India operations in November 2025, the company said.

According to a statement, the centre will support the continued expansion of capabilities across AI engineering, cloud platform development, data and analytics, digital transformation, and insurance operations, aligned with the company's global strategy.

The inauguration also marks the opening of The Standard India's permanent Bengaluru office, with plans for long-term expansion in software engineering, total experience, AI, and enterprise platforms.

The company said it will continue strengthening its in-house technology expertise in line with its long-term transformation roadmap.

"Karnataka, and Bengaluru in particular, continues to be the global epicentre for Global Capability Centres. The addition of The Standard's GCC is yet another testament to the strength of our ecosystem-anchored in world-class talent, progressive policies, and a strong culture of innovation," the IT minister said.

"This centre represents a long-term investment in world-class talent and reflects our confidence in India as a strategic partner in shaping the future of our business," Chandler added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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