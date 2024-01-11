Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold meeting in Lucknow to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of party leaders in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today in line with preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ongoing preparations for Pran Prathistha of Ram Temple. HT Image

BJP National Secretary Vinod Tawde will hold the UP BJP meeting. In the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maury will also be present, along with BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State General Secretary Organisation Dharampal Singh.

The meeting, which is set to be held at 11 am, will see the participation of key leaders, including ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Narendra Kumar Kashyap, and Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Meanwhile, the leaders will make the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and will also review the ongoing preparations for Pran Prathistha of Ram Temple on January 22.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is holding nationwide media workshops to discuss ways to enhance the party's outreach among people ahead of Lok Sabha polls with these interactions expected to continue till January 20. Union Ministers are involved in the task of holding workshops. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a media workshop in Bengaluru and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held it in Patna on Wednesday, sources said.

Workshops have been held in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka and will be held in other states. National and state spokespersons and Lok Sabha media conveners are taking part in the media workshop. Party sources said that the workshops will help the BJP create awareness about welfare schemes of the party-led NDA government and help party's state leaders and spokespersons to sharpen their attack on governments in states where non-BJP governments are in office.

On January 9, the BJP also held the Shakti Vandan national workshop on Tuesday at the party extension office to formulate a strategy to reach out to NGOs and self-help groups ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A senior source from the BJP told ANI that in the meeting various issues regarding women's self-help groups and NGOs were discussed.

To reach out to self-help groups and NGOs, 25 groups were formed which had 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men in each group. They also strategised on how women's self-help groups and NGO outreach programs will be conducted.

The party aims to make direct contact with more than 10 crore women through this campaign. The BJP has a target to increase their proportion of women voters by 10 per cent. To achieve this objective, the BJP has instructed these groups to contact the respective BDOs (Block Development Officer) of their area to reach out to the Self Help Groups and NGOs. (ANI)