Vande Bharat Express likely to start between Bengaluru and Ernakulam for Deepavali

Bengaluru is likely to get another Vande Bharat Express as the Southern Railway has proposed a semi-high-speed train between Bengaluru and Ernakulam on weekends. This is reportedly going to be an extension of weekend Bengaluru – Chennai and Chennai – Bengaluru services to manage the rush during the upcoming Deepavali.

According to reports, the train will start at Bengaluru by 4am to Ernakulam on a Friday. The train will reach Ernakulam junction at 1.30pm and it will return by 2 pm. By 10pm, on the same day, the train will reach Bengaluru. The service will be operated on Saturday and Sunday as well, if it gets a go-ahead from higher officials.

Karnataka is also likely to get another Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Goa. This train is likely to be operational by the end of this year.

BJP leader and Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel earlier said that the railway minister has assured a Vande Bharat Express train for coastal Karnataka. He said, “I received an assurance about Goa - Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express during the meeting with the railway minister in New Delhi. I also requested the minister not to yield to the demand from Kerala to extend the Bengaluru-Kannur train up to Kochi. He responded positively to the suggestion.”

He also said the proposal to run an early morning train from Subrahmanya Road station to Mangaluru and evening train from Mangaluru to Subrahmanya Road has also been approved.

Bengaluru now has Vande Bharat trains connecting Chennai, Mysuru, Hubbali-Dharwad and Hyderabad.

