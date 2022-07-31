Video claiming this Bengaluru pothole is 10 years old goes viral, Twitter reacts

The never-ending Bengaluru pothole menace has been a major concern for its citizens during the monsoon. Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming that a pothole near Kanakapura main road is 10 years old. On Saturday, a Twitter handle 'I change Hemmigepura' shared a video of a massive pothole in the middle of the road and wrote, “This famous 10 year old pothole is at 80 ft road Raghuvanahalli off Kanakapura main road. Due to continuously neglected by both BDA and BBMP we look forward this spot becoming one the famous spot to visit in due course(Sic).”

Though the viral video claims that the pothole remained unfixed for 10 years. HT cannot independently verify the video.

The people on the internet soon started showing their wit by planning a 10th birthday bash for the pothole. While a user wrote “proposing a birthday party for the pothole .. can we make it happen, Bangalore Twitter?”, another user said “should declare the place as heritage monument of BDA(sic)”.

In a unique way of protesting for better roads earlier, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The viral protest was said to be a symbolic message to the officials telling them how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city. A video of 40 potholes in a 200-metre road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral, too, in July.

