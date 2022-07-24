'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral
In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The protest is said to be a symbolic message to the officials to convey how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city.
An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. They also alleged that the officials have been ignoring the roads of Anjanpura for more than 10 years and these damaged roads pose turned out to be a deathtrap for the daily commuters.
The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority(BDA) have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe. “Yamaraja on roads? Don't be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given a tender to Yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did a unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigours protests last year the MLA & BDA hasnt woken up!(Sic)”
The man who dressed up in Yamaraja attire had even accompanied two-wheeler commuters on the road.
A Twitter user named Meghana Murthy wrote “If you are travelling on Anjanpura road, Mr Yamaraja gives you company. this is how the road is from the past 12 years and we are kind of fed up with raising the complaints, how's your road? (Sic)”
Earlier, a video of 40 potholes in a 200-meter road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral.
-
AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.
-
Delhi govt to develop Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk as food hubs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the AAP government will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a neighbourhood in north Delhi known for shopping and restaurants; and Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest markets in central Delhi also known for various popular food joints, as food hubs. The idea behind the development of food hubs is to promote food businesses and create jobs, said Kejriwal.
-
‘Stealing to weed’: Bengaluru cops have a new idea to display stolen bikes
Videos of teenagers and young men riding recklessly on two-wheelers are a regular feature on social media platforms. The Bengaluru Police recently came up with a novel idea to shed light on the issue and the same is now being shared widely on social media. The Bengaluru Police has recovered a huge number of two-wheelers during multiple operations. Last week, a man was arrested from Mahalaxmi Layout from whom 25 stolen bikes were recovered.
-
Delhi youngster bats for real gender equality through the reel
Our experiences often find an expression in our creative pursuits. That's why 17-year-old a self-made filmmaker, Devansh Saraf, felt the need to talk about gender equality and conceptualised the film, X or Y. This Delhiite's cinematic work takes a deep look at the prevalent misconception about what determines the sex of a child. His parents wanted a son — not because they were unhappy with his two elder sisters but because of the “societal pressure”.
-
Fire mishap: 8 injured, 3 critical in Karnataka's Hubballi
Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday. The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening. "We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," saidDharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incidente. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics