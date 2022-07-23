40 potholes in a 200m stretch: This Bengaluru road is viral

Heavy rains over the past few weeks have once again put Bengaluru residents on tenterhooks. A video is now going viral on social media where a biker is seen riding through multiple potholes, an experience the user described as off-roading.

The user named Ankita Banerjee said there are 40 potholes in a 200-metre stretch of the road and asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to respond on the issue. She wrote “Off roading experience in Bengaluru! 40 potholes in a 200m stretch. @bbmpcommr any comments? (Sic)”

The video is said to be shot at a road near Spice Garden Layout at Marathahalli in Bengaluru.

In the viral video, a large number of vehicles and commuters were seen struggling to skip the multiple potholes on the road and drive through the narrow lanes. Several other residents expressed their disappointment in response to the clip and urged the civic body to fix these roads immediately.

Soon after, the social media handle of the local task force of Mahadevapura thanked the user for highlighting the issue, adding the road is an encroachment and work is underway to recover the same. “Thanks for highlighting the issue. This “road” is an encroachment of the Rajakaluve BBMP Zonal Commissioner working on recovering the encroachment(Sic)”.

Earlier, another video where bikers invading the footpaths meant to be for pedestrians went viral. The Bengaluru Traffic Police later promised prompt action against the violators.

