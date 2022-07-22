Bengaluru: Video of parents violating traffic rules viral, police say 'will act'
Footpaths meant for pedestrians in Bengaluru are often taken over by two-wheelers - particularly during peak traffic hours - leaving no room for citizens on their feet and it has become a major issue. A video widely shared on the internet highlights this issue - it shows parents willfully violating the law by driving their two-wheelers with their children riding pillion on footpaths and even cycle tracks to avoid traffic.
The video was reportedly shot at St Patrick's Complex, located at the heart of Bengaluru.
Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video
The video was originally shared by a user named Karnvir Mundrey, who tweeted: "So sad to see parents breaking traffic rules while dropping their children too. We cry for good roads. When we get them, we misuse them."
Other users immediately expressed concern not just for the safety of the children riding pillion - as the bikes bounce up and down over cracked footpaths - but also if they were learning that it is acceptable to flout traffic and safety rules.
Pothole Raja, a civic and social organization active in Bengaluru, tweeted: "Unfortunately these kids will grow up with these fundamentals. It's a collective loss for the society at large. We must always think twice before doing such things. What kids observe is what they will end up doing."
Namma Bengaluru wrote: "Kids are watching , how parents are driving vehicles on the road. They will soon pick up these skills, when they start to drive. Please don’t break traffic rules."
Bengaluru Traffic Police has assured action against those seen violating the rules.
"We (acknowledge) your tweet, we (have) informed the sector officer and patrolling CoBRA to take action against violators and also deployed one police personnel that place," the Ashok Nagar Traffic Police Station said.
There are several such videos online that show Bengaluru two-wheeler drivers violating the traffic rules. Bengaluru Traffic Police has said it will act against all identified violators.
