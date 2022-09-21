Violation of norms at VTU: Lokayukta registers complaint against V-C, registrar

Days after the Belagavi-headquartered Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) released crores of rupees for various reasons even as its vice-chancellor is due to retire by September end, raising questions on utilisation of funds, two lawyers have filed a complaint with Lokayukta against the V-C.

The advocates D N Ramakrishna and Dinesh who practise in Karnataka high court, filed a case against incumbent VTU vice-chancellor Karisiddappa and registrar Anand Deshpande with Karnataka Lokayukta in Bengaluru “for releasing the funds by violating the university norms”.

The advocates attached three sets of attested documents as proofs, said persons in the know of the development.

“The officials have violated the university norms which state that the vice-chancellors should not undertake any major project, or release huge amount, recruit staff, etc., two month before their retirement from the services,” said Ramakrishna. Despite repeated attempts, Karisiddappa and Deshpande could not be reached for comment.

The VTU, with its head office at Belagavi released ₹35 crore even as Karisiddappa is set to retire on September 30, 2022, he said. “Its nothing but violation of university norms for which we have filed a suit,” said another lawyer.

Apart from this, the advocates said the officials had also released ₹40 crore in August and September and added that will they file another complaint against them after obtaining the documents.

Earlier, Deshpande had said, “Decision by VTU to release the amount has been taken by the university authorities in concurrence with the decision made by the executive council earlier. This is not in violation of the rules.’’

They said the Karnataka Lokayukta officialstold them that the inquiry over the complaint will be started soon. A case against both the officials has been registered under Section 7 of Karnataka Lokayukta Act 1984 under which the Ombudsman may investigate any action with the approval of authorities like the chief minister, his cabinet or members of the state legislature among others.

