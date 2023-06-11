"We will bring change in future of MP politics," says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that several cases have been filed against Congress party workers which is unfair and the party will change the future of Madhya Pradesh politics.

While speaking to reporters in Datia, Shivakumar said, "All my party cadres are telling me that a lot of cases have been filed against party workers. This is unfair. I just told them to be bold enough and face this time. We will bounce back under the former Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath and all of us are working unitedly and we will bring change in the future of Madhya Pradesh politics."

Earlier on May 29 Congress general secretary KC Venugopal after attending a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections said that the party will resoundingly win 150 seats in the next state assembly elections.

"After our brilliant performance in Karnataka, we will also win resoundingly with 150 seats in MP," he said.

Also after the review meeting Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said that the party will win 150 seats there.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in MP."

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

