Karnataka government shouldn't act out of revenge: Former minister Ashwath Narayan

As Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka decided to review the land allotted to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during BJP's regime in the state, BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that the action by Congress should not be done "out of revenge". Former minister Ashwath Narayan

Narayan highlighted that the government should act as an enabler and facilitator and said that the government should be cautious enough not to be biased.

"Government has all the right to look into these matters and revise it. But it should not be vindictive, or out of revenge. Government is an enabler and the facilitator, the purpose and intentions are important. Government cannot be biased," Narayan said while talking to the media.

The Karnataka government will review land allotted by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government to various organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates.

The Siddaramaiah government, as soon as it came into power, announced the decision of reviewing the land and budgets approved by the BJP during its tenure.

The Congress also promised to ban RSS in its manifesto before the elections.

Earlier, Narayan criticised the Karnataka government's proposal to revise school textbooks in the State, including the alleged removal of lessons on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, stating that such hasty decisions will not be appreciated.

Narayan further advised the State Government to "not ignore and disrespect such a towering personality" and "should have the courtesy to respect him."

Speaking on the State government's proposal to revise school textbooks this year and said they should not hurry and should constitute a committee for such revisions.

"These kinds of hasty decisions are not appreciated. Dr Hedgewar is a founder of national cultural building, nationalism...He was a medical practitioner with a good background," the former state minister told ANI.

"They (Karnataka Government) should not be in a hurry, they should take their time. They should constitute a committee and look into it," a former state minister told ANI.

Narayan said such changes are politically motivated. "As a popular government, they should address the concerns of all sections of society. Government has to be inclusive and respect the sentiments of all communities and all people...I humbly call upon them, don't be in a hurry to do things," the BJP MLA said.