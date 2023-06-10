The Bharatiya Janata Party unit of Karnataka has launched a special help line number for its workers across the state on Saturday to fight against alleged legal atrocities on them by the ruling party. The party has also announced they are equipped with around 100 lawyers across the state and they will support them to run the helpline number. Karnataka BJP launches a helpline number for its workers to fight against cases

Speaking to the reporters, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Even in the past, the Congress party has a history of silencing the Hindu organizations with many false cases. To fight against the false cases, we launched the helpline number and we are fully equipped with required legal support to our party members.” The newly started helpline number is 18003091907.

The party also called the Siddaramaiah led Congress government as ‘Hitler government’ and alleged that it is trying suppress those who speak against it. The state unit of the BJP tweeted, “@INCKarnataka or the Hitler Sarkara, which came to power in the state is trying to suppress our workers by filing false cases. The party will always stand on behalf of all our workers who are active in pro-national activities and will fight legally if necessary.The party is with you to fight against the anti-patriots, against those who harm the pulse, against the anti-people actions of the state government, and the legal expert committee appointed by the party is always ready.”

In a counter to BJP’s helpline number for its workers, Karnataka minister MB Patil said, “Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect ‘Brand Karnataka’.”