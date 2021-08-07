Weekend curfew in Karnataka districts bordering Maharashtra, Kerala

Karnataka has announced a weekend curfew in eight districts that share their borders with Kerala and Maharashtra to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases from the neighbouring states, which have been reporting a surge in infections. The weekend curfew will be in effect from 9pm on Fridays till 5am on Mondays in Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, which share their borders with Maharashtra, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar bordering Kerala.

"The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between Friday 9pm to Monday 5am except for essential and emergency activities," a Karnataka government release said on Friday.

The night curfew will also be in force in all districts, including Bengaluru, and the duration has been advanced by an hour to begin at 9pm and will continue till 5am.

Shops dealing with essential goods, street vendors and public distribution system shops can open from 5am to 2pm. Restaurants and other eateries can take orders for take-away and home delivery round the clock. Pubs and bars have not been allowed to be operated and only takeaways from standalone liquor shops and outlets have been permitted from 5am to 2pm.

Movement of trains and air travel has been allowed and that of public transport, private vehicles and taxis have been permitted for facilitating people to travel on valid travel documents and tickets to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals, bus stops and bus stands.

Weddings and family functions have been allowed in these eight districts that share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra. The attendance has been capped at 100 and everyone has to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, according to the government.

Cremations or funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people. However, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions, gatherings and large congregations remain prohibited.

The guidelines issued by the government also mentioned some relaxation during the weekend curfew. "All state and central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with Covid-19 will be fully functional," the government order said.

Karnataka has 24,439 active cases of Covid-19 and the total number of people who have recovered are 28,52,368 and 36,705 have succumbed to the virus till Friday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

