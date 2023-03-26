West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had agreed to campaign for Janata Dal (Secular) party in upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, reported news agency PTI. The Trinamool Congress chief also asked the party leaders for a schedule to visit Karnataka in a few weeks. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka

According to PTI, a senior JDS leader said, "Mamata Banerjee agreed to Kumaraswamy's request to campaign in Karnataka. She has asked him to send her a schedule”. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata last week and requested the TMC boss to campaign in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Telangana CM Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also declared its support to the JD(S) in Karnataka polls. A senior leader of BRS has also ruled out the chances of contesting from the border areas to neighboring state Telangana. “JD(S) is our natural ally, and we will go with the party. We want to ensure that the JD(S) is successful in the elections,” a senior BRS leader was quoted as saying by PTI. Kumaraswamy had also attended the meeting of opposition parties convened by Banerjee in Kolkata in January 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha poll that year.

The JD(S) has already announced their first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls. The state is likely to go for assembly polls in May.