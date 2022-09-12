'Where is my dosa?' Tejasvi Surya trolls Congress after viral video

The political discourse around masala Dosa continues in Karnataka with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya now saying he did not receive the parcel that was sent by the Congress. A party "which cannot deliver dosas properly will never be able to deliver promises," the BJP leader said, taking a sharp jibe.

Tejasvi Surya, in a tweet, wrote on Sunday: “Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent a Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! (sic)”

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress workers said they were sending 10 different dosas from popular restaurants of the city to Tejasvi Surya. The opposition party alleged that he was "only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people".

This was after the BJP MP was criticized on social media for going out to an eatery to review masala dosa when the people of Bengaluru were affected by the floods.

A video shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal was widely shared on social media. In the clip, Tejasvi was heard saying: “After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this ‘Benne Masala Dosa’. I am loving this Dosa and I also suggest you all try their Uppittu (Upma) as well. I am sure you all will love it too” The video was claimed to have been shot on September 5 when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods due to heavy rains.

