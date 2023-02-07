Woman arrested for fake bomb scare at city airport: Police

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Bengaluru after she allegedly created a false bomb scare and assaulted an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Manasi Satheebainu, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala, and was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Kolkata, according to the police.

Following a complaint by Sandeep Singh, a CISF official posted on duty at the airport whom she tried to attack, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police arrested the accused.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on February 3, between 8:15 am and 8:40 am. In his complaint, Singh said he was on his morning shift (6 am-1 pm) and deployed at boarding gate no.6 of the airport. Satheebainu, who was supposed to board the Indigo Flight 6E445, reached the gate at around 8.20 am.

Singh alleged in his complaint that the woman approached him at around 8.20 and informed him that she had to go to Kolkata on an emergency basis.

He further said in the complaint that Satheebainu threatened that she would cause a bomb explosion at the airport if she was not allowed to board the flight.

While Singh tried to calm her down, she allegedly held his collar and assaulted him. The accused also allegedly screamed that there was a bomb at the airport and all the passengers must leave immediately, he said in his complaint.

Upon hearing the commotion, other CISF officials gathered near gate 6 and detained Manasi, who then handed her over to the BIAL police.

A court here has sent the accused to 11 days of judicial custody, police said.

A case has been registered against Manasi under Sections 505 (circulating information to cause any soldier to fail his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (assaulting a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

In a similar incident in December last year, the Bengaluru police arrested a 20-year-old engineering student for his tweet about bombing the Kempegowda International Airport. The accused, Vaibhav Ganesh, is a resident of Kudlu Gate in the southern part of Bengaluru, and a third-year engineering student.

On December 10, the accused, on his account futureftsufjan, wrote on Twitter: “I will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city”. While the tweet was later deleted, it had garnered attention.

Based on the complaint of the airport’s terminal manager, the Kempegowda Airport Police Station, on December 12, registered a case under IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), police said.