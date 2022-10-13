World's largest commercial plane to land in Bengaluru today

A big treat for aviation enthusiasts, the Airbus A380, is coming to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) two weeks earlier than stipulated, on Friday. Emirates Airlines is flying the signature double-decker aircraft to the Karnataka capital from Dubai.

The world's largest commercial plane was set to touch down in Bengaluru for the first time ever on October 30.

The flight, Emirates' EK562, will depart from Dubai at 10 am in the morning and make its grand entrance in Bengaluru at around 3:40 pm on Friday, after which it is set to make a return trip from Bengaluru to Dubai in the evening. This will be the first luxury flying experience for passengers boarding the iconic aircraft from Bengaluru, the Deccan Herald reported.

The Bengaluru airport authorities are making preparations to receive the big bird with a warm welcome, which will be a historic moment. “The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath. #Emirates #Smoothlanding,” the BLR Airport page wrote on Twitter.

Aviation geeks chipped in with excited comments, with a user called Ravikumar, writing, “Wonderful. Please capture and stream the historic moment to the enthusiasts.”

Meanwhile, another user Sreenivasa Reddy posted, “This will be a wonderful moment for all the Bangalore Flight watchers. Thank you @emirates for giving such great importance to namma Bengaluru. Hope to see many more in the coming days.”

Bengaluru is one among the only four airports compatible with the A380 model in the country, with Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad being the other three.