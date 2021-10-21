Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'No one should speak disrespectfully': Yediyurappa condemns K'taka BJP chief's 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi
bengaluru news

'No one should speak disrespectfully': Yediyurappa condemns K'taka BJP chief's 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a by-election campaign in Sindagi of Vijayapura district, Yediyurappa said the "statement made by BJP state president related to Rahul Gandhi is not correct, no one should speak disrespectfully."
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa(ANI file photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:47 AM IST
ANI |

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa condemned the "drug peddler" and "drug addict" remarks made by state BJP state president against Rahul Gandhi stating that no one should speak so disrespectfully.

While addressing a by-election campaign in Sindagi of Vijayapura district, Yediyurappa said the "statement made by BJP state president related to Rahul Gandhi is not correct, no one should speak disrespectfully."

Kateel on Tuesday had told a gathering of BJP workers that "Rahul Gandhi says he will become president. Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not say this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who cannot run a party, how can they run this country?"

Further, attacking Congress leader HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah for criticising RSS during the election campaign, Yediyurappa said: "Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah are unnecessarily dragging the RSS name into the election campaign but they will gain nothing by bringing RSS name, people will give them a proper answer in the bypolls." 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Muslim marriage is a contract, not sacrament unlike Hindu marriage: Karnataka HC

Covid-19: Karnataka records 349 new cases, 14 deaths

Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 1-5 from October 25. Check conditions

Announce Muslim candidate as CM face in K'taka: Cong MLA challenges Kumaraswamy
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP