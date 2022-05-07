Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10.
The former chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week.
“...information has come that in three to four days after discussing with everyone. It might be done before May 10, at the earliest the Prime Minister after discussion with Amit Shah will decide on cabinet expansion and other things,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question.
Speaking to reporters here, he said talks about replacing the Chief Minister are mere speculations. “There is no such thing,” he added.
Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
On Thursday, Bommai had said that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss about the state cabinet, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him.
With the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on May 5 getting postponed to May 11, speculation is rife that it may be to accommodate expansion or reshuffle of the ministry, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision in this regard before May 10.
Shah’s visit to the city on Tuesday had come amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023.
Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai’s replacement.
According to top BJP sources, Shah too is said to have asked Bommai to focus on development and election preparations, and leave the rest to the party leadership.
Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there are even talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.
Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the polls next year.
There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections.
-
Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state. The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .
-
Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation
Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did not meet its demands for a better reservation. Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.
-
Offered Karnataka CM’s post for ₹2,500 cr, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and (Yatnal), Basanagouda Patil Vijayapura City MLA, on Friday said that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka chief minister if “I can cough up ₹2,500 crores”. Yatnal has been a vocal critic of the state leadership, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family. He added that Yediyurappa thought that “if I make Yatnal a minister, what would happen to my son (BY Vijayendra)”.
-
An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 21-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large. “We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said superintendent of police, Sanjiv Suman, Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape.
-
Net-zero plan for 42 AMRUT cities ready, to be launched soon: MPCB
Mumbai: In addition to the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which charts a net-zero pathway for Mumbai city and suburban districts, the state government has completed a draft of similar net-zero plans for 42 other cities in Maharashtra which fall under the purview of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Dhule, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Raigad, Osmanabad, Waghala, Gondia, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Achalpur, Wardha, Hinganghat and Jalgaon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics