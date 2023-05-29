YSRTP chief YS Sharmila meets DK Shivakumar in Karnataka

YSR Telangana Party chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila met Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday morning. She met DK Shivakumar for the first time after he assumed the office, post winning the assembly elections in Karnataka.

**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila during a meeting, in Bengaluru, Monday, may 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_29_2023_000046B)(PTI)

Earlier, YS Sharmila had congratulated DK Shivakumar for winning in the election and said that he had led the Congress party towards victory in Karnataka. She then said, “DK Shivakumar has been a very close person to our family. He was a dear friend to my father, late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy and he took my father as an inspiration. There is no doubt in saying that DK Shivakumar led the Congress party in Karnataka and turned out to be a key leader behind its victory.”

There are also speculations about a possible alliance between the YSR Telangana party and the Congress party in Telangana where the elections are due this year. Reacting to the speculations, Sharmila earlier said, “We are open to the talks with any party. All we aim is to remove Telangana CM KCR and his party from power.”

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar who had to settle for deputy CM post in Karnataka managed to get major and medium irrigation, Bengaluru city development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and BMRCL portfolios in CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

(With ANI inputs)

