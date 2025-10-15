Bengaluru weather: IMD warns of thundershowers, rain likely in next 24 hours

The IMD has issued a thundershower alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rain likely across the city and surrounding areas.The city is expected to witness cooler evenings and a dip in daytime temperatures. Bengaluru Weather: From October 15 to 20, the city will experience cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. (PTI)

Cloudy skies and light showers expected Commuters have been advised to check weather updates and plan their travel accordingly, especially during evening peak hours. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, cloudy skies, occasional gusty winds, and intermittent rain may continue through the week, keeping Bengaluru’s weather pleasant and breezy.

Weekly forecast for Bengaluru Bengaluru is expected to witness a pleasant week ahead with mostly cloudy skies and light rain in several parts of the city. According to the weather department, from 15 to 20 October, the weather will largely remain cloudy with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers.

On 15 and 16 October, the city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under generally cloudy conditions. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees during the day and drop to 20–21 degrees at night, offering mild and comfortable evenings.

From 17 to 20 October, light rainfall is expected on most days, accompanied by cloudy skies and moderate humidity levels ranging between 65 per cent and 75 per cent. Despite the showers, the IMD has not issued any weather warnings for the week.

The consistent cloud cover and scattered rainfall will help keep Bengaluru’s weather pleasant, bringing relief from the daytime heat.