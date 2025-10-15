Karnataka free bus scheme sets world record for highest free bus rides by women

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the state’s landmark ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free bus rides for all women domiciled in Karnataka, has been certified by the London Book of World Records for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women. KSRTC has also been recognized by the London Book of World Records as the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah celebrated the dual achievements, saying, “Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records certified by the London Book of World Records. Shakti Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women, 564.10 crore journeys, empowering everyday mobility. KSRTC: most award-winning road transport corporation in the world, 464 national & international honours since 1997.”

He added, “Our governance vision is rooted in social justice, women’s empowerment, and world-class public service. These recognitions reflect what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed the achievement on X, calling it a “global recognition for Karnataka’s people-first governance!”

The Shakti Scheme, launched by the Congress government after coming to power in 2023, is one of five guarantee schemes aimed at empowering women and providing accessible public services across the state.

