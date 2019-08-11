Bhim Tank murder: Doda, nephew set to move HC against conviction

cities

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda and his nephew Amit Doda are set to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge their conviction in the sensational murder of Bhim Sain Tank, their family members said.

Shiv’s younger brother and business associate Ashwini Doda on Sunday said the family is in touch with lawyers to challenge the sentence on several grounds.

“There is no direct involvement of Shiv and Amit in Tank’s murder. The sentence is based on the basis of circumstantial evidence and we will challenge the verdict in the high court. Shiv and Amit had undergone a lie detection test at the New Delhi-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory of the CBI and came clean,” said Ashwini.

On August 8, Fazilka additional sessions judge-cum-special judge (Scheduled Castes/Tribes Act) Jaspal Verma had turned down results of the polygraph tests of the Dodas and other convicts Simardeep Singh and Rajpreet Singh.

“The legal status of the lie detection test does not have much recognition as it is not the complete science and therefore, in such circumstances, in my view the same cannot come to the benefit of the accused to secure their acquittal,” the judgment reads.

