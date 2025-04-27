Menu Explore
10 killed, 4 injured after van hits bike, falls into well in Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 27, 2025 05:38 PM IST

The deceased include eight members of a family travelling in the van, the bike rider, and a villager who tried to rescue people from the well

Bhopal/Mandsaur: Ten people were killed after a van hit a bike and fell into an open well in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Sunday, said police.

Police said the rescue operation is ongoing, and eight bodies were recovered from the well.
The accident took place at Budha-Takarwat Phante at around 1.15 pm while 12 members of a Keer family from Ratlam were going to visit the Antari Mata temple in Manasa area of Neemuch district after attending a wedding in Mandsaur.

The deceased include eight members of a family travelling in the van, bike rider Gobar Singh, a resident of Abakhedi village, and Manohar Singh, a villager who tried to rescue people from the well.

Mandsaur superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Anand said, “The Eco Van hit a bike rider and later fell into an open well. The villagers informed the police and also tried to rescue them. During rescue operation, a villager Monohar Singh died while bike rider Gobar Singh also succumbed to injuries.”

“The rescue operation is ongoing, and eight bodies were recovered from the well. The van has also been extracted with the help of JCB.

Four people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured in the accident and they were admitted to Mandsaur district hospital,” the SP added.

Deputy chief minister Jagdish Deoda also reached the spot.

