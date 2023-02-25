14 killed in road accident in MP’s Sidhi; CM announces 10 lakh ex-gratia

Fourteen people were killed and at least 60 others were critically injured in an accident on Friday night on Churhat-Rewa National Highway in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Rewa Medical College to meet the injured (Twitter/@DDNewslive)

The accident took place after a cement-laden truck lost control and rammed into the three buses, filled with passengers, standing on the side of the road. The passengers were returning from Kol Mahasammelan where union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were the guests at the program.

Also Read: Four, including child, killed as speeding MCD trucks overturns in central Delhi

Police said that while eight people died on the spot, six succumbed to their injuries undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday morning. All 60 injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals in Rewa and Sidhi of which 10 are said to be in critical condition.

Rewa Collector Manoj Pushp said that three injured were being airlifted to Bhopal at the direction of CM Chouhan.

Sidhi additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anjula Patle said, “The accident happened due to the bursting of the truck’s tyre. The uncontrollable truck rammed into three parked buses from behind. These buses were returning from Kol tribe Mahakumbh in Satna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Shivraj Singh were present in the program. Three buses were stopped for some time near Barkhada village in Sidhi district to serve snacks to the passengers. Meanwhile, a cement-laden truck coming from behind hit all three buses.”

Sidhi superintendent of police (SP) Mukesh Shrivastava said, “The standing buses were hit by the truck. The rescue operation has been completed. The deceased are being identified.”

Also Read: Three of family among 4 killed in road accident in Belagavi

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president VD Sharma visited the Rewa Medical College and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where they consoled the bereaved family members and obtained information from the doctors regarding the treatment of the injured.

“Best medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I pray that our injured brothers and sisters get well soon,” the CM said.

The CM further announced a ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to the injured.