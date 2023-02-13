18-yr-old dies by suicide after shooting at class 12 girl in MP: Guna Police

An 18-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly shot at and injured a class 12 girl during a farewell party in Madya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday, police said.

“The boy reached the school on Sunday afternoon. He called the girl outside the party venue and tried to talk to her. The girl refused to talk, so he shot at her with a country-made pistol,” said Shweta Gupta, city superintendent of police (SP), Guna.

SP Gupta said that the bullet hit the girl’s arm, after which she was taken to the hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Police said they found the man’s body near the railway tracks on Sunday evening, some 8 km away from the city.

Police also found a suicide note allegedly written by the man, saying he took this extreme step as the girl refused to accept his proposal.

“The cause of death is stated to be head injury. A suicide note was recovered from his possession,” the SP said.

She said that the experts are matching the handwriting to verify whether it was a suicide note. Police are also checking the CCTV footage of the incident, she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290