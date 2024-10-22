Menu Explore
2 dead, 10 injured in explosion in Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh

ByMonika Pandey
Oct 22, 2024 06:31 PM IST

An explosion at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur killed two and injured 10, with two in critical condition, officials report.

JABALPUR: Two persons were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, people familiar with the matter said.

An official said the condition of two of the 10 people who were injured in the incident was serious (X/DDNewslive)
An official said the condition of two of the 10 people who were injured in the incident was serious (X/DDNewslive)

Colonel Vivek Mishra of the army’s central India area headquarters said the incident took place at about 9:45am.

“Two employees were killed. Ten were injured in this incident. Out of them, two are in critical condition. They have been admitted to Mahakaushal Hospital for treatment,” Col Mishra added.

The two dead employees were identified by the police as Alexander Toppo and Ranveer Kumar. A police officer said Toppo appeared to have borne the brunt of the explosion given how his body parts were scattered around. Kumar died at the hospital during treatment.

The building where the explosion took place caved in.

The ordnance factory in Jabalpur, which operates under the Department of Defence Production, an ammunition component and engineering division, an ammunition filling division and a small arms ammunition division, its website said.

