2 teachers among 6 held with leopard hide, nails in Madhya Pradesh

  • Following a tip off, a joint team of the state Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force of police on Saturday nabbed the accused from Petlawad-Rajod road in the western part of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a statement.
A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:24 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Six people, including two teachers, were arrested while they were trying to sell a leopard hide and nails of the animal near Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. 

Following a tip off, a joint team of the state Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force (STF) of police on Saturday nabbed the accused from Petlawad-Rajod road in the western part of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a statement. 

A leopard hide and six nails of the feline were seized from their possession, he said, adding that two of those caught are teachers. Six mobile phones, a four-wheel vehicle and two motorbikes used in the illegal trade were also seized from them, he said. 

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said. The accused included four residents of Alirajpur and two from Dhar district, the official said.

Sunday, October 31, 2021
