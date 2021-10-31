2 teachers among 6 held with leopard hide, nails in Madhya Pradesh

Six people, including two teachers, were arrested while they were trying to sell a leopard hide and nails of the animal near Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Following a tip off, a joint team of the state Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force (STF) of police on Saturday nabbed the accused from Petlawad-Rajod road in the western part of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a statement.

A leopard hide and six nails of the feline were seized from their possession, he said, adding that two of those caught are teachers. Six mobile phones, a four-wheel vehicle and two motorbikes used in the illegal trade were also seized from them, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said. The accused included four residents of Alirajpur and two from Dhar district, the official said.