3 die as mini bus catches fire after hitting stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on Nov 05, 2021 12:17 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A girl and two others were charred to death, while their four co-passengers suffered burn injuries on Friday morning as the mini bus carrying them caught fire after hitting a stationary container truck in Barkheda area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said.

The four injured passengers, including a 12-year-old boy, have been admitted to the district hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Munish Rajoria told PTI. 

"The bus with 28 people on board was heading to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh from Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it met with the accident on National Highway 46," he added.

 "All the occupants of the mini bus were going on a pilgrimage to Mathura when their vehicle rammed into the rear side of a stationary container truck parked by the roadside between 5 am and 6 am at Barkheda in Chachoda tehsil, located around 40 km from Guna district headquarters," he said. 

The collision caused an explosion and led to a blaze that engulfed the mini bus, the SDOP said. People nearby rushed to the rescue of the occupants of the vehicle and pulled them out, Rajoria said. However, Durga (13) and Madho (20), both from Indore, and Rohit, who hailed from Khargone district of MP, got trapped in the burning vehicle and died, he added. Police are investigating the accident, the police officer said. 

