Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh

3 die due to toxic gases from well in Madhya Pradesh

bhopal news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 07:19 PM IST
A team of Madhya Pradesh’s forensic science laboratory has collected samples from the well and sealed it following the three deaths
Police said a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force rushed to the village but could not save the three men (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: Three people including a man and his son died after inhaling toxic gases in a well on his farm in Sagar district on Thursday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Madhi Pipapriya village, Khilan Singh Lodhi, 65, his son Neetu Lodhi, 25 and a villager Sunil Patel, 25.

Anand Singh, town inspector of Gorjhamar police station, said: “Khilan Singh entered the well constructed on his farm to take out the water pump motor as the water level has increased in the well. Khilan fainted on the stairs of the well after inhaling the poisonous gas emanating from the well. When Khilan didn’t come out for long, his son Neetu entered the well. He also collapsed. To save father and son, Sunil entered the well and died.”

Later, villagers informed the police. A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force also reached the spot but it was too late.

A team of forensic science laboratory has collected samples and sealed the well.

