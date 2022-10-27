3 men rob tourist from Portugal in Bhopal, thrash him for resisting; arrested

Bhopal: A tourist from Portugal who resisted a bid to rob him was thrashed by three men on October 23, police said on Thursday after the three were arrested.

Police said the tourist, Nunu Rodrigues, was in the Mangalwara area of Bhopal on October 23 when the three suspects identified as Sarvar, Afzal and Faisal, all in their mid-twenties, robbed him. Crime Branch inspector Anup Uike said when the tourist resisted, the three also beat him up.

Police said the three were identified on the basis of CCTV footage.

“The three accused were passing the Bharat Talkies intersection in an intoxicated state when they spotted Rodrigues. They attacked him but he tried to fight them up, using the selfie stick and sought help. The accused beat him up brutally and fled the spot,” Uike said.

Police said the accused are daily wagers and have been booked under section sections 392 (robbery) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

The tourist has been informed about the arrest, police said.