35-yr-old Bhopal man dies by suicide month after losing his job

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man in Bhopal who lost his job at an ice cream factory over a month ago allegedly died by suicide, his family said on Thursday.

His wife said that the man was depressed after losing his job and had started consuming liquor. “He tried to get a job but he was asked to come after six months after the possible third wave of Covid-19. We tried to bring him out of depression but he was not ready to listen to us,” his wife added.

“On Wednesday, he came back home late in the night and started talking depressively. We tried to convince him that if he tries, he will definitely get a job,” she said. An argument ensued, after which the deceased attempted to take his own life, according to the wife.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“The family members said the man was in depression and killed himself in front of all the family members. We are investigating to check their claims,” said inspector Virendra Chauhan, Jahangirabad.

On Saturday, a 51-year-old engineer, who was allegedly depressed after losing his job, died by suicide after slitting his son and daughter’s throats. His 17-year-old son also died. The 51-year-old man wrote a three-page note in which he cited unemployment and poor financial condition as the reasons for his suicide.

Dr Satyakant Trivedi, a psychiatrist at Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, said, “The state government should come up with a policy or platform where people having suicidal thoughts and facing acute depression can consult doctors. Because of Covid 19 and subsequent lockdown, people are facing mental issues.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918