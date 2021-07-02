4 police personnel terminated for running extortion gang in Madhya Pradesh

Four police personnel have been terminated for allegedly running an extortion gang in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, said a police officer.

Sub-inspector Jay Nalwaya, head constable Jyoti Manjhi, constables Manoj Verma and Tarachand Jatav of Hoshangabd were running an extortion racket with the help of a woman named Sunita Thakur. "The woman used to shoot obscene videos of people and later police personnel used to blackmail them," said Santosh Singh Gaur, superintendent of police, Hoshangabad.

Police arrested the woman and soon the four police personnel will be arrested, said the SP.

Last week, a victim filed a complaint at the SP office against Thakur and four other accomplices. “In the complaint, the man said a woman took her to a hotel and shot some obscene videos. Now, she is blackmailing him and four other people, who might be impersonating as police personnel, also mounting pressure on him to give ₹5 lakh,” said the SP.

When a police team investigated the matter and arrested the woman, they came to know they were real police personnel, not impersonators and were part of the extortion gang. They were suspended on June 24 and terminated on Thursday.

As of now, they were found involved in the extortion of eight people. Out of them, three people have lodged complaints with the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON