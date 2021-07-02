Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 4 police personnel terminated for running extortion gang in Madhya Pradesh
bhopal news

4 police personnel terminated for running extortion gang in Madhya Pradesh

The woman used to shoot obscene videos of people and later police personnel used to blackmail them.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Image for representation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four police personnel have been terminated for allegedly running an extortion gang in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, said a police officer.

Sub-inspector Jay Nalwaya, head constable Jyoti Manjhi, constables Manoj Verma and Tarachand Jatav of Hoshangabd were running an extortion racket with the help of a woman named Sunita Thakur. "The woman used to shoot obscene videos of people and later police personnel used to blackmail them," said Santosh Singh Gaur, superintendent of police, Hoshangabad.

Police arrested the woman and soon the four police personnel will be arrested, said the SP.

Last week, a victim filed a complaint at the SP office against Thakur and four other accomplices. “In the complaint, the man said a woman took her to a hotel and shot some obscene videos. Now, she is blackmailing him and four other people, who might be impersonating as police personnel, also mounting pressure on him to give 5 lakh,” said the SP.

When a police team investigated the matter and arrested the woman, they came to know they were real police personnel, not impersonators and were part of the extortion gang. They were suspended on June 24 and terminated on Thursday.

As of now, they were found involved in the extortion of eight people. Out of them, three people have lodged complaints with the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP