Priyanka launches Congress campaign in MP with 5 guarantees, calls BJP ‘corrupt’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched the party’s campaign for Madhya Pradesh assembly election from Jabalpur, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being mired in corruption and announcing five poll guarantees that include free electricity up to 100 units. Priyanka Gandhi reached the venue of the Congress’ poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after performing a special pooja of Narmada River at Gwarighat. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in which senior state Congress leaders participated, Priyanka said, “Massive corruption is taking place in MP. There is a list of 225 corruption in MP. The list is longer than the list of abuses shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every month, a scam happened in MP.”

She said that the Congress has fulfilled all five poll guarantees just after coming into power in Karnataka. “In MP too, all the five guarantees will be fulfilled just after coming into power,” she said. The Congress got 135 seats against the BJP’s 79 in the southern state.

The five guarantees Priyanka announced included implementation of old pension scheme, LPG cylinder for ₹500, ₹1,500 per month for women, free electricity up to 100 units and half bill up to 200 units and resumption of the farm loan waiver scheme announced in 2018.

She reached the venue of the rally after performing a special pooja of Narmada River in Jabalpur and started her speech with the slogan ‘Narmada Maiya ki jai’.

“I performed pooja of Narmada Maiya and I will not lie. You are facing harassment and being used for the past 18 years in MP,” she said.

Priyanka worshiped Narmada River for 20 minutes with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. State Congress chief Kamal Nath, senior leader Vivek Tankha, a Congressman dressed up as lord Hanuman with others were present at the ghat.

Targeting BJP leaders, Priyanka said, “Earlier, people used to worship Narmada Maiya because they have faith. Now, a few people have made it a ritual. They come before elections and announce so many things that were never fulfilled, but we had leaders who dedicated their whole lives to fulfil promises made to the people. In MP, more than 22,000 announcements were made by the BJP government, but they fulfilled only 1 %.”

Kamal Nath said, “Priyanka Gandhi had put a condition of Narmada Pujan before coming here. I am happy to come here in Jabalpur.”

Nath challenged chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, “I am a Hindu, I say this proudly, but I am not a fool. I challenge Shivraj Singh that this election is not of any candidate, of the party, this election is for the future of Madhya Pradesh.”

The rally started with a man dressed as Hanuman walking on the stage and the programme started with blowing of Shanks by Congress workers.

The BJP alleged that the Congress leaders were trying their best to establish themselves as the devotees of Hindu gods, but nobody will believe them.

“Priyanka Gandhi ji was saying right that people don’t have faith but started performing rituals. She was actually exposing her own party leaders who are trying best to establish themselves as Hanuman Bhakt, Narmada Maiya Bhakt and Ram Bhakt to win the elections, but nobody will believe the Congress,” said Ashish Agrawal, spokesperson, BJP.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for later this year.

(With inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)

