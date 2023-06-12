Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Priyanka Gandhi performs Narmada pooja ahead of poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi performs Narmada pooja ahead of poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 12, 2023 03:36 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had performed Narmada Pooja in Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday performed special pooja of Narmada River in Jabalpur before addressing a rally to kick-start the party’s campaign for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election, slated for later this year.

Priyanka Gandhi worshipped Narmada River for 20 minutes with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. (Video grab/Twitter/INCMP)
Priyanka Gandhi worshipped Narmada River for 20 minutes with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. (Video grab/Twitter/INCMP)

Priyanka worshipped Narmada River for 20 minutes with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. Congress state chief Kamal Nath, senior leader Vivek Tankha, a Congressman dressed up as lord Hanuman with others were present at the ghat.

Kamal Nath said, “Priyanka Gandhi had put a condition that she will perform Narmada Pujan before coming here. She performed pooja for 20 minutes.”

In 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had performed the pooja of Narmada during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress has installed 30-feet-long maces at many intersections in Jabalpur to symbolise power coming with blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, police tightened security in the city after receiving threat inputs. As many as 200 police personnel were deployed at the ghats for the security of Priyanka Gandhi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

