Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
bhopal news

5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior

The family members had come to Badgaon in Gwalior to attend a marriage function.Police arrested the SUV driver and interrogated him.
The deceased include two children aged 6 and 7 respectively. (Representational Image)
Published on May 26, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByMahesh Shivhare

BHOPAL: Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police.

The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife Rajabeti, 52, their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district.

Police arrested the driver and interrogated him.

“The family members had come to Badgaon in Gwalior to attend a marriage function. They were waiting near a Dhaba for a bus to return to their village when a speedy SUV hit them,” Gwalior additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Locals informed the police and rushed them to a nearby hospital but they were declared brought dead. The family members of the deceased reached the spot and created a ruckus on the road. They demanded compensation for the family.

District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP