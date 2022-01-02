Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

5 street dogs chase, maul 4-year-old girl near her house in Bhopal

The girl’s father said she was playing near her house in Bhopal when a pack of dogs chased her and pulled her on the road. She was bitten on her head, ears, stomach and legs, he said.
Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudary said the canine sterilisation programme was paused only for two-three months last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that at least 30 to 40 dogs are being sterilised daily. (Screengrab/CCTV footage)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:58 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A pack of street dogs chased and mauled a four-year-old girl in Bhopal on Saturday evening. The girl has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Anjali Vihar colony of Bagsewaniya area.

The girl was identified as Guddi Bansal, daughter of a labourer who works at a construction site in Anjali Vihar colony.

“Guddi was playing when a pack of dogs chased her and pulled her on the road. She was bitten on her head, ears, stomach and legs. She was saved by a local. A passerby threw a stone at dogs and chased them away. Later, the girl was taken to Hamidia Hospital where doctors are treating her, the girl’s father Rajesh Bansal said.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of reports of the case and sent notice to Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner and district health officer.

Last year, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in the city’s Koh-e-Fiza area. In 2019, a six-year-old was killed by stray dogs in Bhopal.

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary said the girl is being given proper medical treatment. “She is alright,” Choudary said, according to news agency PTI. Choudary rebutted criticism on social media that the authorities were not taking steps to curb the menace posed by street dogs. He said the canine sterilisation programme was paused only for two-three months last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that at least 30 to 40 dogs are being sterilised daily.

