Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 8000 Remdesivir vials have arrived, says Madhya Pradesh official as cases surge
bhopal news

8000 Remdesivir vials have arrived, says Madhya Pradesh official as cases surge

Several areas in the state are witnessing people queueing up outside medical stores for Remdesivir, with some of them, agitated at not getting it, blocking a road in Indore for a brief while on April 9.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 02:55 PM IST
A total of 4,000 vials of Remdisivir have been received in Indore on Saturday, which will be supplied to government medical institutions as per requirement(Reuters file photo)

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and a clamour for Remdesivir, a drug considered useful in the treatment of the infection, a senior Madhya Pradesh official on Sunday said a sizable batch of the drug has arrived and will be distributed to medical facilities as per requirement.

Several areas in the state are witnessing people queueing up outside medical stores for the drug, with some of them, agitated at not getting it, blocking a road in Indore for a brief while on April 9.

"A total of 4,000 vials have been received in Indore on Saturday. They will be supplied to government medical institutions as per requirement. An additional 4,000 vials have been received for use in private medical facilities," P Narhari, Controller, MP Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday.

"It expected that 10,000 vials, 5,000 each for private and government hospitals, will be received on Sunday," he added.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 4,986 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, its biggest single-day spike, which pushed the infection count to 3,32,206.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan weighs in

Madhya Pradesh extends lockdowns in several cities, ramps up oxygen supply

MP's active Covid-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh orders 60-hour weekend lockdown in urban areas

The caseload in Indore stands at 77,592, followed by 57,334 in capital Bhopal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remdesivir drug madhya pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP