'Aapka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega', MP protem speaker warns Mamata Banerjee
Taking 'offence' to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to deliver her speech at the Prakram Diwas event after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised, Madhya Pradesh pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday said if the CM will shy away from taking Lord Ram's name, then she will be finished. (Agar aap Ram bolne se chukengi to apka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega).
Sharma also said he is sending a copy of Ramayana to Banerjee with the hope that she will read the religious text and say 'Jai Shree Ram' with pride.
"Mamata didi's objection to Lord Ram was not right. Mamata Didi, we expect you to not hate Jai Shri Ram. This country is Lord Ram's. Every person in this country is Lord Ram's. Every Chief Minister of this country is in Lord Ram. You belong to West Bengal, the state where the fight for freedom started. The priest from your state left their worshipping to sing 'Vande Matram' during the freedom struggle," he said.
"The way you raised objection to Ram, are you under pressure from Bangladesh? Or, would you not say Jai Shree Ram because you are under pressure from extremist Muslims? Don't be under pressure from anyone and say Jai Shree Ram. Because, if you will shy away from taking Lord Ram's name, then you will be finished," he added.
Yesterday, Banerjee did not deliver her speech at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "in protest" to 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans raised when she was invited to speak.
She said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited". The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party.
Netaji's birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Nath files breach of privilege notice against 3 officers of health dept
- A controversy has broken out in Madhya Pradesh over veracity of some government staff testing Covid-19 positive before the winter assembly session last year, leading to its cancellation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma Bharti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP order seeking proposal for opening new liquor shops sparks controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morena hooch tragedy: Main accused Mukesh Kirar held from Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Crime which I never committed': Ex-army man acquitted after 14 years in jail
- Balveer Singh Yadav, 45, a resident of Bharrad village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district had been arrested in 2006 in connection to a murder case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A security guard and a sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in MP
- Yadav has shown through for his commitment while managing the crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital without taking a single leave since March 2020, said a hospital official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retd Air Force officer was drugged in MP before set on fire, 6 arrested
- The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed Sahu over a dispute over ₹5 crore that the deceased was demanding from Naresh Gurjar, one of the main accused, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader’s remark on girls’ reproductive age backfires, BJP seeks apology
- A senior BJP leader said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders continue to insult women but the Congress high command remains silent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox