After Kabaddi video goes viral, Pragya Thakur says person who shot it is Ravana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur, who was recently seen playing kabaddi in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said the person who shot and made the video viral is a "Ravana", adding his old age and next birth will get spoiled, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 10-second video which was shot on Wednesday, showed Pragya Thakur playing kabaddi on the premises of a Kali temple.

Addressing a Dussehra programme in Bhopal's Sant Nagar, a Sindhi dominated area, on Friday night, Thakur said "I went for offering aarti (at a Durga pandal) two days back when some sportsmen playing on a ground requested me to conduct a (kabaddi) raid. A small clip of this was captured and shown in the media."

"If someone fretted and fumed, it was Ravana among you, some Sindhi brother...someone who is a big enemy (of mine). I am not his enemy, but he considered me as his enemy. I don't know what precious thing I snatched from him...But Ravana can be anywhere," the BJP MP from Bhopal was quoted as saying by PTI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that the sanskaar (upbringing) of the person who shot the video is spoiled and he/she should mend it. “If you don't, your old age and next birth will also get spoiled,” she added.

Also Watch| BJP MP Pragya Thakur's Kabaddi action goes viral after her Garba moves; Twitter erupts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is known for making contentious remarks, was seen playing garba a few days back during the Navratri festival. In July, videos circulated of the BJP MP playing basketball and dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony at her residence in Bhopal.

The Congress party has often taken a veiled jibe at Pragya's viral videos.

"It is a matter of happiness to see you healthy. Today you were seen playing Garba. But whenever people are in distress and they are calling you, you are seen sick, in a wheelchair or walking with support. It hurts. God should always keep you healthy,” Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja tweeted.

Pragya Singh Thakur has been accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and was granted bail on medical grounds. She has skipped hearings in the case citing injuries because of the alleged torture she faced while in custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}