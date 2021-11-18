‘Amazon officials will face action if they don’t cooperate’: MP govt on drug peddling case

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday warned of action against Amazon’s managing director and the chief executive officer if they do not cooperate in the case related to the alleged sale of drugs through the e-commerce website.

“This is a very serious matter that Amazon has been used for transportation of ganja (marijuana). We called the company officials but they are not cooperating. If they will not cooperate, we will arrest them and we will not allow such activity. So, we have requested the company officials to cooperate in the investigation or we will take action against them,” said state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind last week said they busted a gang of drug peddlers, who would get marijuana delivered via Amazon from Visakhpatnam and pay in cash.

Mishra said a company registered as a seller with Amazon supplied the marijuana at 12 places. “If Amazon officials were found guilty, we will take strict action against them.” He added three persons have been arrested in the case for the transportation of marijuana from Visakhapatnam. Mishra said marijuana was packed and passed off as stevia leaves. “There are no rules and guidelines regarding online shopping sites. Even arms can be supplied through e-commerce websites.”

Mishra said the Madhya Pradesh government will lay down rules for online shopping sites to ensure the platforms cannot be misused.

Amazon’s advocate Sumant Narang refused to comment on the issue, saying the matter was under investigation.

Mishra also attacked comedian Vir Das for his monologue in the US for allegedly insulting India. Mishra said they will not allow Das to perform in Madhya Pradesh. “If he apologises for his actions, we will rethink it.” He added there are “some clowns” who try to malign India’s image. “...Kapil Sibal and other Congressmen supported him. It is Rahul Gandhi who defamed our country abroad and former chief minister Kamal Nath who is calling great India as defamed India.”

A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader has filed a complaint against Das in New Delhi. Das uploaded a video of his monologue on YouTube and faced immediate backlash. In the six-minute video, he refers to the most talked about issues facing India including the battle against Covid-19, incidents of rapes, the crackdown on comedians, and farmer protests.

In a tweet, Das said his intention was to remind the country that despite its issues, it is great.