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Bargi Dam tragedy: Survivor alleges negligence, last-minute panic over life jackets

Bargi Dam tragedy: Survivor alleges negligence, last-minute panic over life jackets

Published on: May 01, 2026 09:35 am IST
PTI |
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Jabalpur, An unplanned excursion to Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam turned into a nightmare for Delhi-resident Sangeeta Kori, who watched her family members disappear into the reservoir after their cruise boat capsized amid a sudden storm and a chaotic, last-minute scramble for life jackets.

Bargi Dam tragedy: Survivor alleges negligence, last-minute panic over life jackets

Talking to PTI Videos, Kori, who was among the 16 rescued, claimed that the vessel was carrying nearly 40 people - including children without tickets - and that the driver ignored warnings from locals to steer toward safety.

According to officials, a cruise boat with 29 passengers and two crew members onboard overturned in the reservoir in Jabapur after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday evening.

"Six of us had come from Delhi to visit Jabalpur. Around 4 pm, we decided on a whim to go to Bargi Dam. Around 6 pm, the cruise was returning when the winds became strong, and water started entering the boat," Kori said with tears in her eyes.

According to her, lack of preparedness and negligence led to the tragedy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bargi Dam tragedy: Survivor alleges negligence, last-minute panic over life jackets
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bargi Dam tragedy: Survivor alleges negligence, last-minute panic over life jackets
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