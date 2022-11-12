Bhopal man abducted by maternal uncle for 1 crore

A relationship manager of a private bank was abducted, thrashed and abandoned in a forest by his maternal uncle and two others for a ransom of ₹1 crore in Bhopal, said police.

The bank employee, Rahul Roy was admitted in a private hospital in a serious condition in Bhopal. Police arrested three accused including Roy’s maternal uncle Anupam Das and his accomplice Hansraj and Aditya Chaurasiya.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Shrutikirti Somvanshi said, “Rahul went missing on Friday. His mother received a ransom call of ₹1 crore. The caller asked to give money within an hour or lose her son. The mother contacted her brother Anupam Das. Later, they filed a police complaint at MP Nagar police station.”

“In the evening, Rahul was found in an unconscious state in the forest of Ratibad in Bhopal by a cattle grazer. Ratibad police informed MP nagar police. Rahul informed the police that he was abducted by two people Hansraj and Aditya Chaurasia. Police arrested them and they said the mastermind of the crime was his maternal uncle Anupam Das,” said the ADCP.

During the interrogation, Anupam Das said that he was aware about the financial status of Rahul. “His father, who died two months ago, was a manager in SBI (State Bank of India) and he left fixed deposits in the name of Rahul. Anupam, who is a property dealer, was facing financial loss, so he made a plan to abduct Rahul for ransom.”

“Hansraj and Aditya asked Rahul to go out. When Rahul sat inside the car. Aditya hit in his head with an iron rod and also tried to strangulate him with a rope. Later, they abandoned him in a forest. The maternal uncle said they didn’t want to kill him but wanted money only. However, police are not convinced with the explanation,” said the officer.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 364 a (kidnapping for ransom), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are investigating the matter to know whether they abandoned the victim thinking that he was dead.

